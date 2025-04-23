The Good Food Festival returns to Goodwood Racecourse this August with 15% discount on tickets!

Now in its fourth year, the festival is the ultimate day out, offering an array of family-friendly activities and food experiences in abundance. 2025 boasts a stellar lineup of chefs and creators, cooking inspiration, entertainment, VIP experiences, book signings, live music and much more.

Tickets are now available with an exclusive 15% discount with the code PRESS if booked before 30th June. Don’t miss this chance to secure an unforgettable summer experience!

What's New in 2025?

New Activities for Families:

Bluey Magazine arts and craft tent: Little ones can enjoy crafting and creativity in the new Bluey Magazine tent. This interactive space is perfect for sparking their imagination while enjoying some relaxing, creative play. The first 150 children under 5 each day will receive a FREE bumper summer issue of Bluey Magazine. Plus, make your visit even more magical with a meet-and-greet with Bluey!

Move It Dance Academy: Jump into high-energy fun with dance workshops led by expert instructors, designed for children and adults alike! Shake it up to music, try something new, or master the basics of easy routines in this fun-filled activity.

Good Food Kitchen & Family-Friendly Cooking Classes

The Good Food Kitchen will showcase celebrity chef appearances, hosted by Good Food Magazine editor, Barney Desmazery. Enjoy engaging and interactive cooking sessions, with guest appearances from; Olympic Gold Medallist, Greg Rutherford; Jane Dunn of Jane’s Patisserie; Queen of gluten free, Becky Excell; This Morning baker, Juliet Sear; author and chef Marcus Bean; and award-winning recipe and nutrition content creator, Dr. Chintal Patel, who will all be cooking live.

Fabulous Food Finds tastings sessions with Katy Truss

Head to this new masterclass and join exciting tasting sessions hosted by food and drink expert Katy Truss. Sample a range of cheese and pairings while learning about the different styles and flavour profiles. In the mystery tasting, visitors will be introduced to a surprise selection of unique, interesting and delicious products to taste and enjoy. Plus, indulge in a sweet treat session to sample a wonderful array of delicacies, from chocolate and fudge to everything in between. You’ll also pick up serving inspiration, recipe ideas and storage tips!

Good Food Wine Club

Expand your palate at the Good Food Wine Club Tasting Theatre, presented by Laithwaites, where you can sip, swirl, and discover delicious wines perfect for the summer season. Whether you’re a seasoned sipper or just love a good glass of wine, there’s a session for everyone!

Highlights of returning favourites for 2025 include:

Street Food Village featuring globally inspired cuisines, including dishes from AREPAS, Oshpaz, Kokodoo, Bombayish, Crumpy’s Smoke Shack, and many more.

Good Food Market with hand-picked artisan food and drink vendors offering the finest local and international produce.

Live Music to set the mood as you relax in Goodwood's idyllic grounds.

Book Signings with culinary stars. Meet your favourite chefs in person, grab a selfie, and take home a signed cookbook for the perfect memento.

Masterclasses will include botanical cocktail making with food, wine and drinks expert, Andy Clarke.

“We are thrilled to be returning to Goodwood with a new and exciting line up for all the family this year,” said Rachael Bosshardt, Event Director for Good Food. “Our 15% discount offers incredible value, making this festival a fantastic day out for families. This three-day celebration really has become an unmissable day out, and we look forward to welcoming visitors from across the South for great food, fun activities and an all-round unforgettable experience!”

Plan Your Visit

Tickets are available online now.

Adult tickets cost just £12.50 with a family ticket for £27.50 (2 adults and 2 children), £5.00 for young adults (12-17 years), and children under 11 go free. There is a chance to book afternoon tickets from just £6.50 per adult and £2.50 for young adults. Group tickets are also available.

Book by 30th June 2025 with code PRESS to enjoy 15% off. T&Cs apply*!

To find out more and book visit www.goodfoodshow.com/goodwood-festival/

* 15% off ticket offer valid on all three days. Valid until 30 June 23:59pm 2025. Offer not valid on 2pm tickets, group tickets, VIP upgrade and added extras. £3.95 transaction fee per e-ticket order. Details correct at time of print.

