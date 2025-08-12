The Good Food Festival welcomes Greg Rutherford to Goodwood Racecourse this August

The Good Food Festival is excited to welcome Olympic champion, broadcaster and cook, Greg Rutherford, to this year's event at Goodwood Racecourse. The sporting legend will be cooking live in a family-friendly, interactive session aimed at inspiring kids and parents to get creative in the kitchen.

A passionate advocator for mental and physical heath and devoted family man, since retiring from professional athletics, Rutherford has developed his love of cooking, even winning Celebrity Masterchef. Below he talks about what cooking means to him and why you should expect the unexpected from his appearance at this year’s Good Food Festival.

You’re best known for your Olympic gold medal win, but where did your love of cooking begin?

My mum was an avid baker, so I grew up watching her delve in to cookbooks and create some really delicious, sweet treats. This meant that as I grew up and moved out, I also liked the cake baking/dessert side of things - although you can see from Celebrity Bake Off how good I was (not very!). Then in 2018 I took part in Celebrity Masterchef and that was when things really changed for me.

I completely fell in love with it all, coming up with recipe ideas and learning new skills really excited me. Since then, I’ve taken over all meal-based duties at home. As the kids have grown, I’ve really had fun making them dishes I know will broaden their enjoyment of food, fill them up and fuel their bodies. I just really enjoy it!

What can visitors expect from your cooking demo at The Good Food Festival?

A lot of fun, probably a load of mishaps and chaos - at Good Food in Birmingham I managed to turn a food torch into a flame thrower. I want to encourage everyone to get joy from cooking even if it’s not as glossy as you’d hoped. It’s about creating something delicious at the end!

How does food play a role in your daily life now compared to when you were competing?

Food for me years ago was just pretty much functional. It fuelled my body and kept me exercising and competing at the level I needed; enjoyment wise I wasn’t someone who was too restrictive and I did still allow myself to eat for pleasure, but it was definitely an 80/20% situation. Now I’m no longer an athlete, as a family we can enjoy food so much more, particularly when we travel, and we’ll dine out or have friends over for barbecues and takeaways all the time. Nowadays my main concern is making sure everyone round the dinner table is sitting in front of something they’re going to want more of.

Are there any ingredients from the local area you’re keen to work with?

I’ve heard I can expect some incredible sparkling wine and lamb in Sussex so those are both on my list to seek out!

Why do you think events like The Good Food Festival are so important for families and food lovers alike?

Events like this are so important for families and food lovers because they bring people together around one of life’s greatest joys - good food! For families, it’s a chance to spend quality time together, explore new tastes, and learn more about where their food comes from in a fun, engaging way. For food lovers, it’s a celebration of creativity, culture, and community - offering a chance to connect with local producers, discover new trends, and support sustainable, ethical food practices. It’s about having a shared experience isn't it? As a parent of an autistic child, I especially value opportunities like this where my son can engage with different textures, smells, and tastes in a relaxed, sensory-friendly environment.

The Good Food Festival takes place at Goodwood Racecourse from 15-17 August 2025. Greg will be cooking live in the Good Food Kitchen on Friday 15 August alongside a host of other talented chefs including Becky Excell, Juliet Sear, Marcus Bean and more. Don't miss his family-friendly session showcasing seasonal recipes that can be recreated at home.

To book tickets and find out more about all the fantastic chefs, suppliers and producers that will be at this year's show, visit https://www.goodfoodshow.com/goodwood-festival/