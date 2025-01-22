The Great Big Dinosaur Show heads to Brighton's Komedia for February half-term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton-born children's poet and National Poetry Day ambassador Simon Mole and TikTok sensation singer-songwriter Gecko are bringing their joyous, silly celebration of all things prehistoric to Komedia in Brighton on Sunday 23 February, as part of the venue's regular Sundae Club for families.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Which dinosaur menaced the seas instead of the land? Which dinosaur was barely the size of a dog, and which made a noise like a goat playing a didgeridoo? And what could a CHICKEN possibly be doing in The Great Big Dinosaur Show?!

The Great Big Dinosaur Show gives young dino fans a joyful blast of interactive live entertainment with poems, raps and songs all about your favourite prehistoric protagonists (and some you haven’t heard of yet!).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performances will be taking place as part of Sundae Club, which brings three fabulous hours of creative fun for kids to Komedia, on the first Sunday of every month. Families can enjoy a children’s theatre show, a creative craft workshop by Saj from Pull & Pin and live music.

Gecko in The Great Big Dinosaur Show

The Great Big Dinosaur Show is inspired by Simon Mole’s 4th book; A First Book of Dinosaurs, illustrated by Matt Hunt, published by Walker Books. Audiences young and old have been enjoying it, with feedback including: “Cackled all the way through, kids loved it too!” and “I haven’t laughed that much in 6 years and I am 6 years old.”

Simon Mole said: “Growing up in Brighton, Komedia was always a venue close to my heart so it's very exciting to be bringing my own show there many years later! As a dad myself now, and a massive dinosaur fan, it makes me very happy to introduce a few young dino fans to poetry, and the fun they can have playing with words.”

Supported with funding from Arts Council England National Lottery Project Grants, children’s poet Simon Mole is also hosting a free-to-attend online Poetry Party on Sunday 23 March at 4pm featuring guest poet Arji Manuelpillai as part of the tour (visit www.simonmole.com/events for the latest updates).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Mole is an acclaimed children’s writer, performer and National Poetry Day ambassador. His fourth book, A First Book of Dinosaurs, illustrated by Matt Hunt, was published by Walker Books in September 2023, providing inspiration for Simon’s new stage show. With over ten years of experience using poetry with children and families. Simon works in schools and libraries across the country and overseas. The videos on his YouTube channel are used by hundreds of thousands of children and teachers across the world each year and have been featured on the BBC.

Simon Mole and Gecko performing in The Great Big Dinosaur Show

Gecko is a singer-storyteller who has performed across the world including at Glastonbury, Latitude, the Southbank Centre, 6 Music & the BAFTA winning Sky Arts show ‘Life & Rhymes’. In 2025 he releases his third album ‘The Big Picture’. His songs have received millions of views on TikTok and Instagram and hardly any mean comments.

The Great Big Dinosaur Show is created by Simon Mole, Gecko and Peader Kirk. It is co-produced by Rua Arts and funded by Arts Council England.

To book for the Komedia Brighton shows on Sunday 23 February at 11am or 12:30pm, visit komediabrighton.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873558931/events/128544592