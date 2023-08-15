The Great British Food Festival comes to Borde Hill, West Sussex

Festival-loving foodies are in for a treat when The Great British Food Festival comes to Borde Hill, near Haywards Heath on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th September.

More than ‘just another food festival’, the weekend will combine the nation’s love of great food and drink with a fabulous, family day out in the beautiful surroundings of Borde Hill’s heritage listed South Park, the perfect way to end your summer on a high.

From chocolate to chutney and cheese to chilli, the food stalls from local and national producers will be sure to delight your taste buds. And when you’ve worked up an appetite, you’ll be spoilt for choice with world street food vendors offering everything from hand-crafted burgers to delicately spiced curries. The line-up also includes foodie talks, great live music throughout the day and the chance to take part in a sausage-scoffing or chilli-eating ‘Man v Food’ contest on the Challenge Stage.

On top of cooking up tasty treats, the chefs on the Demo Stage will judge the Great British Cake Off, where amateur bakers can compete head to head to be crowned the winner. Best of all, the public gets to sample the bakers’ homemade cakes and help score their amazing creations! For entry details visit: www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com

The Great British Food Festival at Borde Hill

The weekend includes plenty of family entertainment too, from have-a-go cookery lessons and circus skills, to a bouncy castle and rides where children can let off steam. If they’re brave enough, they can also get hands-on with insects, snakes and spiders, or the more cuddly meerkats at the Mini Zoo.

The in-house Forager will lead small groups around Borde Hill’s Parkland searching for seasonal edibles, with the chance to sample wild food tasters including jams and cordials. The Music Stage will also host great live bands throughout the day, where festival-goers can kick back and relax with a local beer and a delicious bite to eat, or for some retail therapy, visit the Craft and Gift Marquee to browse for artisan products.

Tickets are booked on entry time slots to lessen queues and all tickets include free parking and admission to the award-winning Garden, so it's the perfect recipe for a great day out for all the family. Visit The Great British Food Festival - Borde Hill for tickets and booking information.

Early Bird Tickets (prices will increase from 29th August): Adult: £11.60, Child (5-17 years): £5.20, Family (2 Adults and 2 Children): £30.40, Children under 5: Free, Carers: Free. Borde Hill Members receive a 20% discount.