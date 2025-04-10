The Hastings Prom returns: a reunion to remember after five-year hiatus

By Rob Lee
Contributor
Published 10th Apr 2025, 20:50 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 08:52 BST
After a five-year break, one of Hastings' most cherished musical traditions is making its grand return. The Hastings Prom will take centre stage once again at the Hastings Beer and Music Festival (HBMF) on Thursday, July 3, 2025, promising an evening of uplifting music, nostalgia, and community spirit.

First launched in 2010, the Hastings Prom ran for ten remarkable years, becoming a highlight of the town’s cultural calendar. Now, the “Reunion Prom” brings it back in style, with the same magic that made it a local favourite—described by organisers as "just as good as it’s always been."

This year's show features over 100 singers in the Hastings Big Choir, alongside Hastings Male Voices, a 30-piece band, with guitar, bass, drums, harp and Soprano soloist, all led by the acclaimed Roger Wilcock. The programme blends traditional Proms anthems with iconic pop and film favourites in a vibrant, electric atmosphere.

Musical Highlights Include:

A scene from the last event in 2019A scene from the last event in 2019
A scene from the last event in 2019
  • Proms classics like “Rule, Britannia,” “Jerusalem,” and “Land of Hope and Glory”
  • Popular hits from Queen, Toto, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, The Proclaimers, and Nina Simone
  • Memorable film music from The Greatest Showman, James Bond and The Sound of Music
  • A showstopping “Nessun Dorma”

There will be plenty of opportunities to sing along, with lyrics provided in the event programme to help everyone join in the fun.

Event Details:

  • Date: Thursday, July 3, 2025
  • Venue: The Oval, Hastings
  • Gates Open: 5:00 PM
  • Music Starts: 7:00 PM
A night to rememberA night to remember
A night to remember

Audience members are encouraged to bring a picnic, blanket, chair, and soft drinks or a flask of tea—or simply enjoy refreshments and alcohol available for purchase on-site. Don’t forget your Union Jack for the full Proms experience!

Conductor Roger Wilcock commented: “Bringing the Proms back to Hastings after all these years is incredibly special. The music, the energy, the community—it’s a reunion we’ve all been waiting for.”

Tickets are now available and expected to sell fast. Book yours at hbmf.co.uk/box-office

