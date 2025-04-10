The Hastings Prom returns: a reunion to remember after five-year hiatus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After a five-year break, one of Hastings' most cherished musical traditions is making its grand return. The Hastings Prom will take centre stage once again at the Hastings Beer and Music Festival (HBMF) on Thursday, July 3, 2025, promising an evening of uplifting music, nostalgia, and community spirit.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First launched in 2010, the Hastings Prom ran for ten remarkable years, becoming a highlight of the town’s cultural calendar. Now, the “Reunion Prom” brings it back in style, with the same magic that made it a local favourite—described by organisers as "just as good as it’s always been."

This year's show features over 100 singers in the Hastings Big Choir, alongside Hastings Male Voices, a 30-piece band, with guitar, bass, drums, harp and Soprano soloist, all led by the acclaimed Roger Wilcock. The programme blends traditional Proms anthems with iconic pop and film favourites in a vibrant, electric atmosphere.

Musical Highlights Include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A scene from the last event in 2019

Proms classics like “Rule, Britannia,” “Jerusalem,” and “Land of Hope and Glory”

like “Rule, Britannia,” “Jerusalem,” and “Land of Hope and Glory” Popular hits from Queen , Toto , Stevie Wonder , Elton John , The Proclaimers , and Nina Simone

, , , , , and Memorable film music from The Greatest Showman, James Bond and The Sound of Music

A showstopping “Nessun Dorma”

There will be plenty of opportunities to sing along, with lyrics provided in the event programme to help everyone join in the fun.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Thursday, July 3, 2025 Venue: The Oval, Hastings

The Oval, Hastings Gates Open: 5:00 PM

5:00 PM Music Starts: 7:00 PM

A night to remember

Audience members are encouraged to bring a picnic, blanket, chair, and soft drinks or a flask of tea—or simply enjoy refreshments and alcohol available for purchase on-site. Don’t forget your Union Jack for the full Proms experience!

Conductor Roger Wilcock commented: “Bringing the Proms back to Hastings after all these years is incredibly special. The music, the energy, the community—it’s a reunion we’ve all been waiting for.”

Tickets are now available and expected to sell fast. Book yours at hbmf.co.uk/box-office