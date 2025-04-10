The Hastings Prom returns: a reunion to remember after five-year hiatus
First launched in 2010, the Hastings Prom ran for ten remarkable years, becoming a highlight of the town’s cultural calendar. Now, the “Reunion Prom” brings it back in style, with the same magic that made it a local favourite—described by organisers as "just as good as it’s always been."
This year's show features over 100 singers in the Hastings Big Choir, alongside Hastings Male Voices, a 30-piece band, with guitar, bass, drums, harp and Soprano soloist, all led by the acclaimed Roger Wilcock. The programme blends traditional Proms anthems with iconic pop and film favourites in a vibrant, electric atmosphere.
Musical Highlights Include:
- Proms classics like “Rule, Britannia,” “Jerusalem,” and “Land of Hope and Glory”
- Popular hits from Queen, Toto, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, The Proclaimers, and Nina Simone
- Memorable film music from The Greatest Showman, James Bond and The Sound of Music
- A showstopping “Nessun Dorma”
There will be plenty of opportunities to sing along, with lyrics provided in the event programme to help everyone join in the fun.
Event Details:
- Date: Thursday, July 3, 2025
- Venue: The Oval, Hastings
- Gates Open: 5:00 PM
- Music Starts: 7:00 PM
Audience members are encouraged to bring a picnic, blanket, chair, and soft drinks or a flask of tea—or simply enjoy refreshments and alcohol available for purchase on-site. Don’t forget your Union Jack for the full Proms experience!
Conductor Roger Wilcock commented: “Bringing the Proms back to Hastings after all these years is incredibly special. The music, the energy, the community—it’s a reunion we’ve all been waiting for.”
Tickets are now available and expected to sell fast. Book yours at hbmf.co.uk/box-office