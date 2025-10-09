The Home Front (Crawley At War 1939-1945) - next exhibition at Crawley Museum

Crawley Museum has announced it’s next exhibition - The Home Front ( Crawley At War 1939-1945)

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This exhibition marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War 2 in 1945. It will feature photographs, first hand memories and many items from the Museum’s extensive collection. Together these will provide fascinating insights into life in Crawley during those challenging years. Many of the first hand local memories will come from an excellent film which was made by the Road to Crawley Oral History Project.

Our exhibition has been created by the volunteers who are taking part in the current History Unboxed project. History Unboxed is a long running project providing training and resources which support volunteers to work with Crawley Museum on their personal research and to explore the Museum’s archives. The skills developed through this will enable volunteers to create new displays and exhibitions of which this is the first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

History Unboxed is still open to new volunteers. Details of how to get involved can be obtained on the Crawley Museums website www.crawleymuseums.org or by emailing [email protected]

VE Day Street Party

The new exhibition opens on Thursday 16th October and runs until Saturday 29th November. Crawley Museum is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10.30 am until 4.00 pm. We are at The Tree, 103, High Street, Crawley RH10 1DD. Entry is free but we welcome donations please towards the ongoing work of the museum which is a charity.

Colin Lloyd on behalf of Crawley Museum