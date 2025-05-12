The In Crowd Exhibition is now open at Brighton Museum & Art Gallery – Experience Mod fashion & rebellion from 1958-66

Brighton Museum & Art Gallery has officially opened its latest exhibition, The In Crowd: Mod Fashion & Style 1958–66, inviting visitors to step back into one of the most stylish and revolutionary eras in British culture.

The exhibition opened on Saturday 10th May and takes visitors into a world of sharp style and cultural rebellion. Sponsored by iconic Brighton Mod brand Ben Sherman, it features over 35 mannequins styled in rare, early Mod fashion from Roger K. Burton’s acclaimed vintage collection, offering a unique chance to get up close to the bold designs that rocked the 60s fashion scene.

With over 50 years of experience, Burton has styled films like Quadrophenia and Absolute Beginners and collaborated with icons like David Bowie, The Beatles, and The Rolling Stones.

“The In Crowd: Mod Fashion & Style 1958–66 is about more than fabric - it’s about the energy and edge of a youth movement that refused to follow the rules,” says Mart Pel, Curator of Fashion and Textiles at Brighton Museum.

“In the wake of post-war austerity, Mods turned their backs on the drabness of the past and embraced a bold, new identity, with clean lines, vivid colours, and a sense of optimism that spoke volumes. They weren’t just dressing up but redefining what it meant to be young and British.”

The exhibition highlights the trailblazing designers who brought the Mod look to life - from razor-sharp suits to punchy prints and precise tailoring. “Every piece tells a story of self-expression and defiance,” adds Pel. “It was fashion with purpose, and that legacy still resonates today.”

The exhibition shines a spotlight on the creativity and bold design that defined Mod fashion, while also honouring Brighton’s special place in the story of this iconic youth movement. Brighton’s seafront became a catwalk for sharp style and a flashpoint for the Mod-Rocker clashes that defined a generation. The city’s rebellious spirit and bold fashion sense still echo through Mod culture today. “Brighton & Hove Museums offers an ideal backdrop for this exhibition,” Pel continues. “As visitors walk through the gallery, they’ll be immersed in the fashion of the Mod era. The exhibition tells the story of how the Mod look evolved, its impact on the fashion world of the 1960s, and its relationship with clubs and global music. We transport audiences back to the Mod era through contemporary clothing, accessories, and photography.”

As the headline sponsor Ben Sherman is reaffirming its deep-rooted connection to Mod culture, in the city where it all began.

As part of the collaboration with Ben Sherman, a special installation titled Ben Sherman: The Decades will open on 23rd May in the museum’s Fashion Gallery. It will showcase the brand’s influence on fashion and youth culture. It will feature 12 dressed mannequins and a curated selection of iconic archive pieces, including signature shirts, Harrington jackets, and garments worn or inspired by legendary musicians and cultural icons.

Interactive elements, accessible via QR code, will allow visitors to test their knowledge of fashion and music history, with the chance to win exclusive Ben Sherman merchandise.

The exhibition and Ben Sherman: The Decades will run at Brighton Museum & Art Gallery until 4 January 2026.