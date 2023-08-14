The Jive Aces Summertime Swing 2023: A Rainy Day with a Sunny Vibe

The Jive Aces, the UK’s Number One Jive and Swing band and BGT finalists, held their 19th annual charity event Summertime Swing at Saint Hill Manor, East Grinstead, on 5th August 2023.

The band planned to set up the event in the usual field behind the Manor, where it has been held every year, with an erected stage, large floor, and classic cars. However, due to heavy rain, the band had to swiftly move the whole event indoors, to the Great Hall of the Saint Hill Castle.

Despite the change of venue, the attendees did not let the weather dampen their spirits. They improvised dance floors on the carpeted aisles, lobby area and even courtyard of the Castle. All 700 people attending had a great time dancing and making the most of the dry venue and helping to raise money for charity.

Jive Aces fans improvise dance-floor on carpeted isles

The band’s lead singer Ian Clarkson said: “We were worried that the rain would ruin the event, but we were amazed by how everyone adapted and made the best of it. We want to thank all our guests, performers, staff and volunteers for making this a memorable day.”

The event featured some of the most talented and acclaimed performers in the swing scene, including:

Steve Lucky & Carmen Gettit, the sensational piano and guitar duo from San Francisco.

Laura B, the glamorous singer and songwriter with a golden voice

Noelle Vaughn, the sultry jazz and swing vocalist with a touch of black & white glamour

The London Belles, the charming close harmony trio who will transport you to the 1940s

Laurie London, first British male performer to have a number one in the USA before the Beatles and selling over 14 million records worldwide.

People came from all different corners of the globe to attend the event. Some of them travelled from faraway places such as Leeds, Sweden, Virginia, Maryland and Washington DC. They were drawn by the reputation and quality of the event, which has been running for almost two decades.

Here’s what some of the attendees had to say like Paul Bliney: “My first and was still a great day out The Jive Aces were amazing hosts to everyone who attended including the brilliant guest performers. Already can’t wait until the next one in next year’s boiling hot summer. Thank you for a brilliant day out!” Or Owen John: “Just want to say a big thank you for a fantastic show put on under the circumstances. Not missed one yet and today's show was brilliant. Well done!” Or Sarah Fallows: Couldn’t agree more an amazing event, and you brought the sunshine inside! Can’t wait to book again for next year!”

Over the years, the festival has raised over £200,000 for good causes, including The Not Forgotten Association, Age UK, Royal British Legion and many others.

The following day the band flew to Bulgaria to perform at the Dr. Emil Iliev International Jazz Festival in Borovets headlining the day and were presented an award “for their contribution in popularising jive music around the world…”