The JP Big Band charity concert for Cystic Fibrosis in Steyning
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It’s been a couple of years since the last one, but the band are back with an evening to celebrate the music of George Gershwin!
Past concerts have seen the band joined by two local choirs - Cantatrice and Vocal Fusion Acapella, as well as trombone legend Mark Bassey.
This year, we will see Paul Newton on trumpet, Pete Cater on drum, Andy Panayi on alto sax and The Southcoast Jazz Trombone Ensemble.
In addition to this fantastic line up, a special guest, taking a break from her leading role in Les Miserables at the Westend, Ellie Ann Low will be providing vocals.
So far, the JP Big Band has raised over five thousand pounds for Cystic Fibrosis; this concert hopes to raise more awareness of the disease, and money for the foundation.
Tickets are £15 and are available from the Steyning Bookshop or at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/null/the-jp-big-band/2024-07-27/19:30/t-lnrdlqa
There will be a cash bar and cash donations are welcome on the evening.
Doors Open at 7:00PM, starts at 7:30PM on Saturday July 27 at the Steyning Centre.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.