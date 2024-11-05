The Jungle Book Christmas at Bateman’s
From November 16 to January 5 (closed 24 & 25 December), normal admission applies
The world-renowned author of ‘The Jungle Book’, Rudyard Kipling, lived at Bateman’s for over 30 years.
Discover the animals from his much-loved tale around the house. Little ones can spot the tree monkeys jumping on the bed and Baloo the bear, as well as a special Christmas cake inspired by the story.
Christmas trees celebrating Kipling’s love of India will be hung with hand-crafted jewels, birds, fruits and flowers.
Browse original Jungle Book and Christmas-inspired art by local artist Claire Fletcher, perfect as a special Christmas gift, and pop into the Mulberry Tea-Room for a warming treat.
