The Jungle Book Christmas at Bateman’s

Enter the jungle and a world of festive warmth, colour, tradition and creativity.

From November 16 to January 5 (closed 24 & 25 December), normal admission applies

The world-renowned author of ‘The Jungle Book’, Rudyard Kipling, lived at Bateman’s for over 30 years.

Discover the animals from his much-loved tale around the house. Little ones can spot the tree monkeys jumping on the bed and Baloo the bear, as well as a special Christmas cake inspired by the story.

Christmas trees celebrating Kipling’s love of India will be hung with hand-crafted jewels, birds, fruits and flowers.

Browse original Jungle Book and Christmas-inspired art by local artist Claire Fletcher, perfect as a special Christmas gift, and pop into the Mulberry Tea-Room for a warming treat.

