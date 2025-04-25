'The Last Hurrah' for grappling fans to take place at Lancing venue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s the “Last Hurrah” of a memorable Premier Promotions wrestling season on Sunday.

After a year that has seen appearances by a host of top stars of the wrestling world, including three-times USA world champion Jonathan Gresham, the curtain comes down on an American Rumble show at the Lancing Parish Hall that also includes a special ladies’ bout.

“It isn’t all about the superstars of the ring,” explained a spokesman for the promoters. “Many of the wrestlers who thrill audiences on our shows week in and week out have come through the ranks of Premier Promotions after debuting in rumbles.

“David Lovejoy, P. J. Reeves and Christian Dante, who figure in Sunday’s line-up, are among recent proteges, while Cameron, Casey Bitout, Isaac Freyda, the Storm Boyz and Jordon Breaks, who is now up there with the best wrestlers in the country, will be well known to our regular fans.

"The Duchess" from Worthing makes her debut in a Premier Promotions ring on Sunday

“So who will leave the ring as the last man standing in the final show of the season? ‘The Mighty Oak’ James Kenna and local legend Barry Cooper certainly have the experience, but all of Sunday’s contestants have a shout.

“And for the first time in this area since before the lockdown, we have a girls’ match with Worthing wrestler Yasmin Stewart, aka The Duchess, taking on West County grappler Armina Lily, from Somerset. Both are highly rated, so it should be a hard-fought contest”.

The show starts at 3.30, and tickets, with discounts for advance bookings and family tickets, are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or telephone 0333 666 3366.