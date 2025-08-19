The Leconfield Singers to host Autumn concert

Autumn concert, September 13, St Mary's Church, Petworth.

Following a highly successful and warmly received concert tour in the Angoulême region of France, The Leconfield Singers, under the direction of Graham Wili, are delighted to announce their upcoming Autumn Concert, to be held at St Mary’s Church, Petworth, on Saturday, September 13 at 7.30pm.

The programme is a rich tapestry of sacred choral music, spanning centuries and styles, and promises an evening of profound beauty and reflection.

The repertoire will include:

  • Mass in G – Franz Schubert
  • Sicut Cervus – Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina
  • Verleih uns Frieden – Felix Mendelssohn
  • Organ Solo: Pièce d’Orgue (BWV 572) – J.S. Bach
  • Justorum animae – Charles Villiers Stanford
  • Cantique de Jean Racine – Gabriel Fauré
  • O Radiant Dawn – James MacMillan
  • Ave maris stella – Edvard Grieg
  • Geistliches Lied – Johannes Brahms
  • And I Saw a New Heaven – Edgar Bainton

“We were thrilled by the response to our performances in France,” said Graham Wili, Musical Director. “This programme brings together some of the most inspiring and rewarding works in the choral repertoire, and we’re excited to present it in the beautiful setting of St Mary’s Church.”

Tickets are available from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/leconfieldsingers

Early booking is advised, as the concert is expected to be popular.

Join The Leconfield Singers for an evening of choral excellence and musical inspiration in the heart of Petworth.

