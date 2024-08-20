The legendary Foster & Allen celebrate 50 years of hits at The Royal Hippodrome

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

International recording artists Foster & Allen celebrate the impressive milestone of 50 years in the music business with a special golden anniversary UK concert tour this November – arriving at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre, on Wednesday, November 13.

The Foster & Allen 50 Years of Hits Concert promises to be packed with the songs that made the duo famous around the world.

Mick Foster and Tony Allen will perform all their hit singles including Bunch of Thyme, Old Flames, Maggie, After All These Years, We Owe it All to You, I Will Love You All My Life, and Just for Old Time's Sake, as well as medleys of songs from their chart-topping albums and DVDs. They will also perform new recordings from their latest album We’ll Meet Again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"From the opening title track, the evergreen, We’ll Meet Again, to our rendition of popular classics such as Grace, The Cliffs of Dooneen, and Cotton Fields Back Home,Foster & Allen are well and truly back in stride," say Mick and Tony.

Foster & Allen: Trionagh Allen, Tony Allen, Mick Foster and Brian Megahey are coming to Eastbourne.

Showing no signs of slowing down, Foster & Allen's recording and touring commitments are as hectic as ever - providing proof of the continued popularity of their recorded music and live performance alike.

They will be celebrating their golden anniversary on Wednesday, November 13, when Foster & Allen’s 50 Years of Hits tour comes to The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne.

To book your seats, visitroyalhippodrome.com or call the box office on 01323 80 20 20.