The Lion and the Unicorn heads across the UK with a star-studded cast

This exciting world premiere – based on the book Dinner With Churchill by Robin Hawdon - is presented as a radio-play-live-on-stage. The setting is a radio studio, the actors ready as if for a radio broadcast, and the sound effects created live on stage, all combining to transport the audience to wartime London.

COMING TO THE HAWTH, CRAWLEY ON 6TH OCTOBER

Fascinating new drama The Lion and the Unicorn is set on an evening in 1939, just six weeks after war has been declared, at a private dinner between Winston Churchill, Neville Chamberlain and their wives, Clementine and Anne.

Prime Minister Chamberlain has seen all his efforts to negotiate peace with Hitler shattered, while Winston Churchill has been recalled to the cabinet after ten years, his dire warnings of the Nazi threat finally vindicated. History tells us this was the only time the four ever met alone - there is no official record as to what transpired during that unique evening…

The Lion and The Unicorn

The play is brought to life by a star-studded cast of actors, including Brian Capron (Coronation Street, Where The Heart Is) as Neville Chamberlain and Tim Hudson (De Gaulle, Father Brown) as Winston Churchill. Corrinne Wicks (Doctors, Emmerdale) will play Clementine Churchill, Sarah Gain (Twelfth Night, Much Ado About Nothing) plays Anne Chamberlain and Frazer Hines (Emmerdale, Doctor Who) is Inches, the Churchill’s butler.

From the pen ofRobin Hawdon (Don’t Dress For Dinner, Revenge), this compelling new play is epic and intimate, dramatic and moving. It also has a striking relevance to the modern day and asks the question, how far should one go to pacify a threatening dictator?

Martin Parsons, the director, comments, Combining terrific performances, huge historic characters and issues that are as relevant today as they were in 1939, The Lion And The Unicorn is a striking, enthralling and original play. Offering a behind the scenes glimpse at the most personal conversations in the corridors of power, the drama sees the characters sharing their courage, convictions and doubts about decisions that affect the future of millions – and asks what would YOU do in the same situation? An impressive new play that I’m sure will be hugely popular with audiences, and feel privileged to bring to theatres across the country for the very first time - plus to have such fine and popular actors in these iconic roles.

Previous praise for Crime and Comedy Theatre Company’s work:

5-stars! A phenomenal evening at the theatre, I can’t recommend this play enough! (The Entertainment Views)

4 stars! An immensely entertaining evening (West End Best Friend)

A master class in razor-sharp interplay (Henley Standard)