The Maker's Fair launches autumn at Standen

Visit Standen this weekend for the return of the popular Makers’ Fair taking place from Friday 19th to Sunday 21st September, 10am – 4pm daily. Whether you're a seasoned collector, a curious browser, or simply seeking a beautiful day out, the Makers’ Fair at Standen promises inspiration, craftsmanship, and a celebration of creativity in one of Sussex’s most enchanting settings.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Standen’s Arts and Crafts gardens, this three-day event brings together over 50 exceptional makers from across the South of England. Visitors will discover a vibrant showcase of heritage craftsmanship and contemporary design, featuring everything from luxury knitwear and ceramics to basketry, printmaking, textiles, and jewellery.

There’ll be live demonstrations throughout the weekend, when visitors can enjoy live demonstrations under the marquee on the Croquet Lawn, offering a rare glimpse into the techniques and stories behind the handmade wares.

To make the event even more accessible, a free minibus service will run every 30 minutes between East Grinstead town centre and Standen. The last return bus departs at 4.48pm, ensuring a relaxed and convenient visit.

This is a free event and included with normal admission to the house and garden. There’s no need to book ahead.

To plan your day at Standen visit: Standen House and Garden | Sussex | National Trust

