The Maker's Fair launches autumn at Standen
Set against the stunning backdrop of Standen’s Arts and Crafts gardens, this three-day event brings together over 50 exceptional makers from across the South of England. Visitors will discover a vibrant showcase of heritage craftsmanship and contemporary design, featuring everything from luxury knitwear and ceramics to basketry, printmaking, textiles, and jewellery.
There’ll be live demonstrations throughout the weekend, when visitors can enjoy live demonstrations under the marquee on the Croquet Lawn, offering a rare glimpse into the techniques and stories behind the handmade wares.
To make the event even more accessible, a free minibus service will run every 30 minutes between East Grinstead town centre and Standen. The last return bus departs at 4.48pm, ensuring a relaxed and convenient visit.
This is a free event and included with normal admission to the house and garden. There’s no need to book ahead.
