The Mark Elvin Memorial Concert to take place in Horsham

A fantastic eclectic evening of music commemorating local Horsham musician Mark Elvin comes to Christ's Hospital theatre in Horsham on 8th April 2025. From the sublime to the ridiculous, the performance will feature the Speakeasy Revival Jazz Orchestra and the Horsham Symphony Orchestra.

Local Horsham musician Mark Elvin sadly lost his battle with cancer in April 2024. We have arranged a concert on 8th April 2025 to remember and commemorate him.Mark was a prolific musician working as a bass and tuba player nationally and in the West End for over 30 years. He also worked as a composer, arranger and educator along with running his own music publishing company Mucky Herbert Music.

The concert, hosted by Christ's Hospital Theatre, will include music composed, arranged and previously played by Mark, performed by two fantastic local ensembles.The first half will feature the Speakeasy Revival Orchestra, a Sussex based, seven-piece, ensemble who combine the finest jazz musicianship with energy, finesse, and an extra comedy twist. Mark was a founder member of this fantastically fun group.

The second half will feature the fabulously dynamic Horsham Symphony Orchestra, one of the most talented amateur orchestras in the UK, with a programme that will include Mark's orchestral composition "On This Day, In This Life". Special guests will include one of the UK's leading tuba players Jonathon Rees.

The concert is organised by Mark’s friend, Miles Russell, along with members of the ensembles, and is supported by Mark’s wife Chrissy and children Thea & Anya.

Profits from the concert will go to Macmillan Cancer Support.Details of the concert and tickets are available at markelvinmemorialconcert.co.uk