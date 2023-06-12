NationalWorldTV
The Marriage of True Minds: Shakepeare's best-loved sonnets read in Amberley

To celebrate the 400th Anniversary of Shakespeare's First Folio publication, a selection of Shakespeare's best-loved sonnets with music of his time, played by the group Recorder Vibes.
By janet aidinContributor
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:01 BST
On Midsummer's Evening, Wednesday June 21 at 6pm, the Friends of St Mary North Stoke and it poetry group present a reading of some of Shakespeare's best-known and loved Sonnets at the Church of St Mary the Virgin, North Stoke, near Amberley BN18 9LS.

Readings are interspersed with music of the period played by Recorder Vibes, leader Juliet Robinson.

The 12C church sits high on the Downs and looks down to the River Arun.

Plenty of parking. Refreshments from 5.30pm. Duration about one hour.

Booking not needed; just come along.

Donations to The Churches Conservation Trust who care for this exceptional church.

All enquiries to Janet Aidin [email protected]

