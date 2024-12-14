The more the merrier – look out for flocks of winter birds with Anna Allum from RSPB Pulborough Brooks

The squelch of mud beneath my boots, the textures of gnarled bark of a veteran oak; these are some of the highlights of a winter walk through the woods. All can seem quiet until you hear high-pitched, trilling, contact calls – a gang of Long-tailed Tits must be nearby…

Looking up into the canopy of oak, birch and pine you can spot a distinctive teaspoon-shaped silhouette high up in the branches. And then a second, a third and then ten fly in quick succession from one tree to the next.

Alongside them and performing acrobatics on the thin branches of the birch are Blue Tits, hanging upside down whilst searching for food. Working through the branches of the pine, searching through the needles are Coal Tits with their humbug striped heads.

Whilst most of the activity is in the treetops the sturdy trunk of the oak provides an ideal opportunity for the Nuthatch to join in the feeding frenzy – look out for one nimbly descending the tree trunk headfirst!

A Long-tailed Tit perched on a winter twig.

But why do these small birds mix in flocks at this time of year? A single bird moving through the woodland would need to devote all of its attention to searching for food, making it an easy and vulnerable target for any predator.

As part of a flock there can always be someone on the lookout for predators, making an ambush far less likely, meaning the rest of the flock can focus on eating.

Long-tailed tits are perhaps the catalyst for the formation of these winter flocks. Often sticking together as a family, they are always vocal, calling to one another constantly, looking about them and giving alarm calls at the merest hint of a predator. It seems that at this time of year, the more the merrier!