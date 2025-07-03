The Mundham & District Gala and Flower Show 2025

The Gala, a community event which has taken place annually for over 130 years, will be held on Saturday 12 July on the North Mundham Playing Fields and in the Village Centre.

The event will be opened at 2pm by local Runcton resident Chris Page who for many years has acted as MC.

The Flower Show offers one hundred classes for flowers, produce, home baking, arts, crafts and photography for adults and under 14s.

All details and the entry form are on the website www.mundhamgala.co.uk

The Plant Stall is always well supported

Almost everything that makes the Gala such a success is kindly donated by local business, individuals and most importantly by everyone involved in the organisation giving their time and expertise.

In the event of surplus funds, grants are given to organisations within the parish of North Mundham, which includes South Mundham and Runcton.