The National Garden Scheme: garden at 4 Ben's Acre, Horsham, open by arrangement

Described as inspirational excellence in design and artistry, visit the inspiring garden at 4 Ben's Acre in Horsham and help support National Garden Scheme Charities including Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and Parkinson’s UK.

4 Ben's Acre

This garden is a visual delight on different levels, featuring ponds, rockery, summerhouse and arbour. Seating for your teas is surrounded by borders full of harmonising perennials, roses, shrubs and more. See how a diverse small space created on different levels can be exciting and inspiring. Seating is throughout the garden.

The garden is five minutes from Hilliers Garden Centre, and 15 minutes from Leonardslee and NT Nymans. Visit us on YouTube by searching for Pauline and Brian's Sussex Garden. Plants in aid of St Catherine's Hospice.

4 Ben’s Acre is open by arrangement June to August for groups of 10 to 30. Admission £9, children free. Home-made teas included. Call to discuss wine and canapé options. If you would like to arrange a date for a group or bespoke visit contact Pauline Clark 01403 [email protected] Ben's Acre Horsham RH13 6LW can be found via the A281 via Cowfold, after Hilliers Garden Centre, turn right by Tesco on to St Leonards Rd, straight over roundabout to Comptons Lane, next right Heron Way, second left Grebe Crescent, first left Ben's Acre.

The National Garden Scheme was founded in 1927 by The Queen’s Nursing Institute to raise money for district nurses. Ever since then it has given annual donations to nursing and health charities totalling over £67 million.

It gives visitors unique, affordable access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands and raises impressive amounts through admission charges and the sale of tea and cake. For more information on the work of the National Garden Scheme, to find other gardens open in the area or to enquire about opening your own garden visit https://ngs.org.uk or click on the following links.

The National Garden Scheme Sussex Handbook is now available in many local outlets.