The National Garden Scheme has two gardens opening in Barnham this June.

Explore two inspiring gardens which are open in Barnham for the National Garden Scheme opening together on June 3 and 4.

The Old Rectory garden

Peter and Alexandra Vining are avid gardeners and illustrators/ designers by profession. They completely renovated and redesigned their garden at The Old Rectory after they moved to Barnham in 2018. Work included removing huge amounts of building rubble, adding top soil, returfing and planting. The now, beautifully matured garden has a wide range of colourful plants and trees including salvias, lilies, roses, acers, cypresses and boxes.

“We have friends who, in the past, had opened their gardens for the National Garden Scheme. Alex had always wanted a garden to be worthy of the National Garden Scheme and after a visit to our garden and a friendly discussion the NGS team agreed we could open in June 2021. Open days have been very successful and our visitors always show lots of interest and enthusiasm. Some visitors have returned to ask for advice on their gardens. Our grandchildren love to make cakes and assist on open days, which makes for a good atmosphere. Our neighbours opposite joined the National Garden Scheme in 2021 so we now have a joint opening.”

In contrast to The Old Rectory John and Ros Woodhead have lived in The Shrubbery for 45 years. The quarter acre garden has seen many changes in design and style over the years from a Good Life style all vegetable garden complete with a chicken coup and greenhouse to its present design with mature trees, shrubs and colourful borders of mixed perennials.

The Shrubbery

“We continue to try new ideas and have something different to surprise our visitors each time we open. We love opening for the National Garden Scheme and look forward to it every year.”

The gardens are open for the National Garden Scheme on Saturday 3rd, and Sunday 4th June (10am-4pm). Combined admission for the two gardens is £5, children free. Home-made teas in the garden of The Shrubbery. Pre-booking is essential, please email the owners of either garden to find out more and book a visit.

The gardens are also open by arrangement 5 June to 16 June for groups of 6 to 20. If you would like to arrange a date for a group or bespoke visit, contact the owners, as above.