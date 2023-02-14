The National Garden Scheme: Visiting a West Sussex garden By Arrangement.

The National Garden Scheme opens over 3,500 private gardens to the public each year. Most visitors are familiar with the gardens that open their gates to everyone on set days, many also open By Arrangement and some open only By Arrangement.

Cookscroft Earnley

The National Garden Scheme opens over 3,500 private gardens to the public each year. Most visitors are familiar with the gardens that open their gates to everyone on set days, many also open By Arrangement and some open only By Arrangement.

These wonderful, often hidden gems are really worth exploring especially if you are keen to return to a garden you love, perhaps missed a public open day or simply want to explore somewhere completely unchartered. By Arrangement gardens cater for different group sizes from as few as one to 20+, it all depends on the size and accessibility of the garden, some have fixed prices for entry others are agreed in discussion with the garden owner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Booking a By Arrangement Garden visit with the National Garden Scheme was a joy. I spoke directly with the garden owner to arrange a time that suited us both and was able to treat mum, family and friends to a really special day out in a garden open just for us!” Garden visitor.

A few questions answered about By Arrangement gardensWhat is a By Arrangement Garden?A garden open By Arrangement accepts visitors to their garden for a more personalised visit, on a pre-agreed date. Usually, the garden will advertise a range of dates available that they are willing to open so that visitors can decide on the most suitable option for them. This can often be a wide date range, for example March-October, so there are plenty of opportunities to find a date to suit you and your group or family and friends.What are the benefits of booking a visit in advance?Booking a By Arrangement Garden gives you direct contact with the garden owner, allowing you to liaise on everything from convenient times and dates, to what you’ll see and do once you’re there.Why choose By Arrangement?Did you miss an open day or perhaps you would like to bring your family back for a special occasion? Contact any garden offering By Arrangement visits to discuss options.

Booking your By Arrangement visitWest Sussex gardens opening in 2023 are available to view ngs.org.uk/west-sussex-by-arrangement-gardens/ From the garden information page you will find the garden owner’s contact details. They are waiting to hear from you and will be delighted to help you create the perfect visit. The garden owner will confirm all the details and whether they require a deposit/full payment ahead of the visit.

As with all garden visits organised through the National Garden Scheme, By Arrangement visits support our nursing and health beneficiaries. You can also browse By Arrangement gardens by picking up a copy of the Sussex National Garden Scheme Handbook 2023, available in many local outlets or on the National Garden Scheme website ngs.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enjoy your garden visit!Three lovely West Sussex Gardens open By Arrangement

Eastfield Cottage BoshamYear-round garden featuring a tulip display, wisteria and spring colour. Twenty rose varieties flower in June. Many other interesting shrubs and plants. The design includes a number of zones such as rose pergola, gravel garden, and well planted herbaceous borders. Restful and tranquil. Views to South Downs and within walking distance to Bosham waterfront. It opens, by arrangement, between 16 April and 25 June for groups of up to 10. Admission is £4.50, children free. Home-made teas.If you would like to arrange a date for a group or bespoke visit to Eastfield Cottage please contact Mrs Jenifer Fox 01243 572479 [email protected]

Cookscroft, EarnleyA garden for all seasons which delights the visitor. Started in 1988, it features cottage, woodland and Japanese style gardens, water features and borders of perennials with a particular emphasis on southern hemisphere plants. Unusual plants for the plantsman to enjoy, many grown from seed. Visits by arrangement Apr to Dec for groups of up to 30.Cookscroft also opens Wed 10, Sat 13 May 11am - 4pm Evening opening Sat 24 June 5pm - 9pm. Admission £5, children free. Book online at https://ngs.org.uk or pay on the day. Light refreshments (May). Wine & cheese (June).If you would like to arrange a date for a group or bespoke visit to Cookscroft please contact Mr & Mrs J Williams 01243 513671 [email protected] http://www.cookscroft.co.uk