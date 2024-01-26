The Next Gen has arrived!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In recognition of the overwhelming community response to The Peckham Portraits, UNDEREXPOSED ARTS began work on The Next Gen.

The collection, which includes 16 of 50 unique and impactful portraits of Black and Dual-Heritage creative aims to challenge representation, identity and seek to uncover and encourage the telling of UNDEREXPOSED stories.

County Mall was selected due to the diverse culture in Crawley and brought about through connection to Pop Up Culture Crawley. Now situated in the mall’s centre, on the ground floor by the scenic lifts, the display will run until the 4th of February.

The Next Gen Portraits displayed in County Mall

These stunning photos of creatives, some of whom you will recognise from film and TV such as the Fast and Furious franchise and Bridgeton, are illuminated, giving passers-by a moment to pause, observe and reflect.

Franklyn Rodgers, the artist behind ‘The Peckham Portraits’ and ‘The Next Gen’ will be in County Mall Shopping Centre on Wednesday the 31st of January at 3pm to talk about the portraits in person.