The Old Rectory Hastings to host summer fair weekend spectacular

Hastings’ best-loved boutique hotel, The Old Rectory, is delighted to announce the return of its famous fair, with a Summer Fair taking place this weekend, 30th and 31st August 2025. Set within the hotel’s stunning grounds, the theme of the Summer Fair Weekend is Home, Garden and Food, so expect a mix of artisan food delights alongside a careful curation of all things house and garden.

Browse the stalls and snap up fabulous finds from local businesses and guests from further afield including: Zophian Plants, Bright Green Fox Nursery, Branshill Plants, David Bracher Gardens, Rakes Progress, Coban Rugs, Sally Hampson Weave, The Natural Dye Works, Sailors of Rye, Scobel Clothing, Borzoi Antiques, Gina Portman candles, Rae, Badgers Velvet, Hope Springs Chairs, Rectory Skincare, Cheryle Ceramics, Jasmyn Fraser Art, Wolf From Door, The Hastings Project, And Designs, Christa Davies London, Endlings Hastings and Fox & Bloom Skincare. Be tempted by delicious foodie treats and drink delights from: Cured Delicatessen, Albion House Bakery, Crump and Grind, Baklava Bakes, Copper Pot Gin, Oast Wood Wine, Rectory Smokehouse, Basil’s Fungus Farm, Winklestone Vineyard and Zak’s Kombucha.

Day tickets for the event are £5, which includes a glass of Prosecco or soft drink, plus entry into a prize draw to win a night for two at The Old Rectory in addition to spa treatments and cream teas for two. The draw will take place on 1st September and details will be announced on The Old Rectory’s website and social media.

The Old Rectory Summer Fair Weekend, Saturday 30th August 10am-5pm & Sunday 31st August 10am-4pm

The Old Rectory, Harold Road, Hastings, East Sussex, TN35 5ND

www.theoldrectoryhastings.co.uk