The Parkin Lot at Rogue Gallery 10 May-15 June 2025

By Sophie Parkin
Published 9th May 2025, 14:45 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 14:52 BST
The Parkin Lot -3 generations- 1 show- it’s in the DNA! Molly Parkin, Sophie Parkin, Carson Parkin Fairley. Invite you... to a Pv 10 May 5 -8pm -15 June 2025 All enquiries - 07507781946 Be prepared for an explosion of colour popping, mind expanding, a scrumptiously joyfully, delicious, exhibition of painting and mxd media work that proves creativity and colour runs in veins, as well as families.

Molly Parkin (b.1932 Pontycymmer, South Wales) famous for her fashion, journalism, 10 comic erotica novels, 2 autobiographies and no holds barred wit on the stage, Radio and TV, a feminist and style icon, started life as an artist (Alumini Goldsmith and Brighton Art Schools) Won the Rome Scholarship and was bought into the National Collection by the time she was 30. She has had numerous shows worldwide and returned to full time painting for the last 30 years. Molly Parkin still draws but has Alzheimer’s. Her abstract expressionist painting veered into full abstraction with the disease. Her last surge of creative output was in 2022. FB@MollyParkin wiki

Her daughter…

Sophie Parkin (b 1961 London) was bought up in the whirl of her mother’s fashionista and artistic circle. Always an artist/ writer of 10 books, Novels, non-fiction, teen fiction and journalism, Sophie has done a lot of broadcasting and run nightclubs (Zanzibar, 1997 Hong Kong, The Electricity Showroom, Vout-O-Reenee’s) and art gallery The Stash, curating 90 shows. Famous for The Colony Room Club- a history of Bohemian Soho 1948-2008. Oil painting spiritual, meditative self-portraits, obsessed with Greek and Roman Philosophers in a celebration of mythology and Jungian psychology. She would call her work Surreal Symbolism. Sophie has just finished writing, Molly, Me and Mum; Another Link in the Chain – A biography of Molly and an autobiography of herself. She is currently working on a series of comic time traveling novels, and a club in The Onion Garden, Westminster SOS. @sophieparkinart @sophieparkinwriter wiki

Her daughter and Mollys grandaughter…

Carson Parkin-Fairley (b.1990 London) is a multimedia artist and Community Facilitator in Ramsgate and Margate. She has received two Arts Council grants for her work on Iconography in the community working with people not usually involved in art. She began in writing about scent and won a Jasmine award for best writing. Her Fairley family live in Hastings so she has grown up in the town during holidays with her father Alastair Fairley and Aunt, Jo Fairley Sams and the Sams family. ‘I make work in the vein of celebration; I like to look at where we place our worship in life and in this society. If what we focus on magnifies in life, I choose to focus on joy.’ Instagram @Carsonparkinfairley

In 2008 the three Parkin women ran a multigenerational disco called, The Parkin Lot in Greek Street for a year. This is a show in homage.

Hunting Girls by Carson Parkin Fairley

Hunting Girls by Carson Parkin Fairley Photo: Submitted

Molly my grandma by Carson Parkin Fairley

Molly my grandma by Carson Parkin Fairley Photo: Submitted

Hanging the show @RogueGallery St Leonards

Hanging the show @RogueGallery St Leonards Photo: Submitted

Molly Parkin and her abstract jewels based on the flowers in her garden

Molly Parkin and her abstract jewels based on the flowers in her garden Photo: Submitted

