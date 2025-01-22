The perfect way to entertain budding performers in Crawley this February half term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Are you looking for a fun-filled way to keep your children entertained this half term?

Sign them up for a week of creative acting fun at The Hawth with The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe Half Term Workshop and they'll find out what mystical adventure is hiding at the back of The Hawth's wondrous wardrobe this February!

The course runs from Monday 17 to Friday 21 February, 10.30am - 3.30pm and participants will explore all the famous characters from this classic tale over five days, ending with a performance on the Friday afternoon for family and friends.

Suitable for ages 8 - 18 years.

The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe Half Term Workshop

If you have a budding performer at home why not get them involved in this fun-filled half term activity?

Tickets priced £125 for the week are available from hawth.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).