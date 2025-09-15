The RVT Big Walk success: a community triumph

The Rother Valley Together Big Walk took place on Sunday 14th September. It was a great success with 76 walkers and many dogs giving their support to the event. The weather was kind; missing the heavy rain and high winds by a few hours. The 5km scenic route taking in many of Midhurst’s local points of interest received high praise from those taking part with many asking ‘when will we be planning the next walk?’ All were rewarded at the finish line with delicious homemade cakes baked by our fantastic volunteers.

There were many positive comments on the day including ‘It is great walking for such a good cause’ and ‘Thank you for the brilliant work you do’. There were even a couple of thank you emails from walkers. One email simply said ‘Hello I wanted to thank your team for the lovely Rother Valley Together Walk, I really enjoyed it, today. Thank you very much.’

The purpose of the walk was to raise money and awareness of RVT. It was a resounding success raising over £1300. We are fighting hard to keep our wonderful club going. There are many elderly residents in the Midhurst area in need of our social club, Rother Valley Together, where they can find good company, great food and interesting activities to fill their days. Please spread the word to those that you know who may benefit from our services and encourage them to make contact with ourselves. As the saying goes ‘If you don’t use it, you’ll lose it.’

Based at the Grange Community and Leisure Centre we are open on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10.30 am and 2.30 pm. A hot lunch, tea, coffee and biscuits and activities are all included for a small daily charge. Various activities are on offer, during our busy day including a reading group, armchair yoga, pottery, table-top games, quizzes, and bingo. There are also visits from guest speakers on topics of interest and musical entertainment. We have a door-to-door minibus service. New members are always welcome.

The First Group of RVT Walkers

Special thanks to Vicki Harrison, local walker and author of ‘Coat On Coat Off Wet Feet’ for planning our route and to all the volunteer marshals, cake bakers and of course walkers and their fabulous dogs. Also special thanks to our generous sponsors: Everyone Active, Shone & Sons, Ryarsh Cars, Rotherfield Motor Company Ltd, MB Motors, Midhurst Engineering, Buddington Bottled, Pets Corner, Dream Clean and Pro-Tec Security Management Ltd.

For further information on joining the club please call Caroline on 07957 405959 or email [email protected]. Further details are available on our website www.rothervalleytogether.co.uk.