The Rye and District Country Show - Saturday August 16

Are you looking for a fun, affordable, family day out this summer? Come along to the Rye and District Country Show at Elm Tree Farm in Icklesham for a fun-filled family day on Saturday 16th August.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This popular summer event offers hours of entertainment for everyone. Enjoy a fun dog show, a traditional horse show, a classic car show, and an open-air country fair with numerous stalls to browse.

This year, there will also be a dedicated craft marquee showcasing traditional and artisan crafts such as willow weaving, carving and pottery painting. Visitors can purchase items and watch the crafters at work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rye and District Country Show is organised annually by a dedicated committee in aid of St Michael’s Hospice and has become a staple on the local events calendar.

Rye and District Country Show

Tickets are only £7.50, with under 16s going free, making it the perfect day out for the whole family.

Visit ryeshow.org.uk to buy your ticket today, or simply turn up on the day to pay. For more information, call 01424 456396 or email [email protected].