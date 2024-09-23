The Sleepy Lagoon Orchestra visits The 2 O'clock Club
The Alexandra Theatre is currently closed for renovation and refurbishment. But that doesn’t mean the team aren’t busy providing events for the local community.
On Tuesday, November 5 at 2pm, the Theatre's 'The 2 O'clock Club' will be welcoming The Sleepy Lagoon Orchestra from the University of Chichester at The Salvation Army Church in Bognor Regis.
This exciting live band will be playing a selection of popular songs from the 1930s and 40s. Move and sing to wonderful dance band hits with this great 10-piece band, taking everyone back to the good old days.
You can book tickets for The Sleepy Lagoon Band at www.alexandratheatre.co.uk or give the Box Office a call on 01243 861010.
The Theatre Box Office is open Wednesday and Thursday between 10am and 12pm. You can always leave a message and one of our staff will give you a buzz back.
The Theatre's full programme of outreach events is available www.alexandratheatre.co.uk
