The Sleepy Lagoon Orchestra visits The 2 O'clock Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The 2 O’Clock Club, from Bognor Regis' Alexandra Theatre, is a monthly afternoon entertainment event hosted at The Salvation Army Church in Bognor Regis. Expect a warm welcome, some friendly chat, and a hot drink and biscuit as part of the ticket price.

The Alexandra Theatre is currently closed for renovation and refurbishment. But that doesn’t mean the team aren’t busy providing events for the local community.

On Tuesday, November 5 at 2pm, the Theatre's 'The 2 O'clock Club' will be welcoming The Sleepy Lagoon Orchestra from the University of Chichester at The Salvation Army Church in Bognor Regis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This exciting live band will be playing a selection of popular songs from the 1930s and 40s. Move and sing to wonderful dance band hits with this great 10-piece band, taking everyone back to the good old days.

The Sleepy Lagoon Orchestra.

You can book tickets for The Sleepy Lagoon Band at www.alexandratheatre.co.uk or give the Box Office a call on 01243 861010.

The Theatre Box Office is open Wednesday and Thursday between 10am and 12pm. You can always leave a message and one of our staff will give you a buzz back.

The Theatre's full programme of outreach events is available www.alexandratheatre.co.uk