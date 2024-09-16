Tell us what's happening in your area.

The Society of Eastbourne Artists exhibition

The Society of Eastbourne artists have been holding their exhibitions in Eastbourne for many years, they have many very talented artists who exhibit regularily in the twice yearly exhibitions.

The exhibition will be held at the Cavendish Hotel on Eastbourne seafront on the second and third of November. It will be opened at 10am by Margaret Timmins who is a curator at the Victoria and Albert museum in London.

The SEA always supports local charities and this time they have chosen Eastbourne Talking Newspaper who do a wonderful job for the Blind members of our community