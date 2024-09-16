The Society of Eastbourne Artists exhibition
The Society of Eastbourne Artists exhibition
The Society of Eastbourne artists have been holding their exhibitions in Eastbourne for many years, they have many very talented artists who exhibit regularily in the twice yearly exhibitions.
The exhibition will be held at the Cavendish Hotel on Eastbourne seafront on the second and third of November. It will be opened at 10am by Margaret Timmins who is a curator at the Victoria and Albert museum in London.
The SEA always supports local charities and this time they have chosen Eastbourne Talking Newspaper who do a wonderful job for the Blind members of our community
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.