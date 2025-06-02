The South of England Show returns next weekend with food, farming and a touch of local gin
Visitors can expect livestock shows, equestrian events, sheepdog trials, and a showcase of vintage vehicles and rural crafts—alongside the latest in sustainable farming and countryside careers for young people. It’s a proper celebration of everything Sussex and the surrounding counties do best.
There’s plenty to tempt food and drink lovers. Among the local highlights is Sasbery Spirits with their Sasbery London Dry Gin. Founded by Robyn and Bruce with little more than determination, an old copper still, and a drive to do things properly, Sasbery is a small-batch distillery putting tradition and integrity at the heart of what they do. Handcrafted in Surrey using nine carefully selected botanicals, their grapefruit-led London Dry Gin is crisp, smooth, and perfectly balanced and will be available for tasting throughout the weekend.
“Everything about Sasbery is personal,” says Robyn. “We didn’t set out to follow trends—we just wanted to make spirits we believe in, and that we’d be proud to pour for friends.”
Visitors can stop by their stand for a chat and a sip—you’ll be in good company.
Also on the agenda: live music, hands-on kids’ activities, local food stalls, and of course the famous main ring entertainment, including showjumping, heavy horses, and fast-paced scurry driving.
The gates open at 9am each day and there’s something for all ages. Whether you're looking for a family day out, a taste of the countryside, or just a chance to soak up the summer atmosphere, the South of England Show is always a favourite.