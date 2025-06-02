The South of England Show returns next weekend with food, farming and a touch of local gin

The South of England Show is back from Friday 7th to Sunday 9th June at the South of England Showground in Ardingly, promising a packed weekend of entertainment, rural heritage, and brilliant local produce. Known as one of the South East’s flagship summer events, this year’s show blends traditional countryside favourites with fresh new experiences.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors can expect livestock shows, equestrian events, sheepdog trials, and a showcase of vintage vehicles and rural crafts—alongside the latest in sustainable farming and countryside careers for young people. It’s a proper celebration of everything Sussex and the surrounding counties do best.

There’s plenty to tempt food and drink lovers. Among the local highlights is Sasbery Spirits with their Sasbery London Dry Gin. Founded by Robyn and Bruce with little more than determination, an old copper still, and a drive to do things properly, Sasbery is a small-batch distillery putting tradition and integrity at the heart of what they do. Handcrafted in Surrey using nine carefully selected botanicals, their grapefruit-led London Dry Gin is crisp, smooth, and perfectly balanced and will be available for tasting throughout the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everything about Sasbery is personal,” says Robyn. “We didn’t set out to follow trends—we just wanted to make spirits we believe in, and that we’d be proud to pour for friends.”

Sasbery gin

Visitors can stop by their stand for a chat and a sip—you’ll be in good company.

Also on the agenda: live music, hands-on kids’ activities, local food stalls, and of course the famous main ring entertainment, including showjumping, heavy horses, and fast-paced scurry driving.

The gates open at 9am each day and there’s something for all ages. Whether you're looking for a family day out, a taste of the countryside, or just a chance to soak up the summer atmosphere, the South of England Show is always a favourite.