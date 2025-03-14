The spring sunshine has arrived at last! National Garden Scheme gardens are opening in West Sussex

With the arrival of spring the days grow brighter, and the first warmth of the year can be enjoyed. Although there can still be a nip in the air some days, new life is stirring and buds appear on trees and catkins bob happily in the sunshine, making it a lovely season to get outdoors and visit some National Garden Scheme gardens.

What to look out for in National Garden Scheme gardens during March and April.

Birds

The birds really get going with their morning melodies by early March as they seek to attract mates and defend their territories. The early-worm-catchers are the skylarks, song thrushes, robins and blackbirds. Listen too for the drumming of woodpeckers as they tap-tap-tap the tree barks to establish their territory. However, tradition has it that spring is not here until you hear the first cuckoo, whose name mimics its call. In late March and early April, these migratory birds are arriving from Africa, ready to lay their eggs in other birds’ nests.

Daffodils, spring bulbs and flowers

These vivid flowers are one of the first signs that spring is truly under way. Bursting with the promise of sunny days just around the corner, these joyful flowers blossom from late February to early April and there will be thousands to see in Sussex National Garden Scheme gardens together with colourful hyacinths, iris, crocus, anemone, primroses and so much more.

Bumblebees

The warmth of the sun will soon be awakening our queen bumblebees, who will need plenty of nectar in March and April to recharge their batteries as they go hunting new places to start a colony.

Spring blossom

The frothy white flowers of the blackthorn tree burst forth in March, followed shortly after by hawthorn. When the cherry blossom emerges, towards late April, it feels like summer is just around the corner.

Brimstone butterflies

These dairy-yellow insects are the whole reason butterflies have butter in their names. They are among the first insects on the wing and can be seen on warm days in March.

Pond life

Fish will be becoming more active as they begin to feel hungry, toad frogspawn can be spotted, insects flit happily over the sparkling water and plant life is beginning to emerge.

Trees in leaf

The welcome sight of the dark silhouettes of the trees that we have been living with throughout the winter bursting into vibrant green leaf showing that spring has truly sprung!

Longer Days

The clocks ‘spring’ forward on 30 March to give us an extra hour of evening daylight, so visit the National Garden Scheme website now https://ngs.org.uk and enjoy browsing our lovely countrywide spring gardens or see below for West Sussex late March and April gardens.

Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd March

Down Place, South Harting

Set on the South Downs with panoramic views out to the undulating wooded countryside. The garden merges seamlessly into its surrounding landscape with rose and herbaceous borders that have been moulded into the sloping ground. There is a well-stocked vegetable garden and walks shaded by beech trees which surround the natural wildflower meadow where various native orchids flourish.

Mothering Sunday 30th March, Saturday 5th, Tuesday 15th, Saturday 19th, Tuesday 29th April 2pm-5pm

Peelers Retreat, Arundel

This inspirational space is a delight with permanent gazebos and comfortable seating to sit and relax, enjoying delicious teas. When cold we light the fire for our guests. Interlocking beds packed with year-round colour and scent, shaded by specimen trees, inventive water features and a range of quirky woodland sculptures.

Monday 21st April 10am-4pm. Every Thursday from February to October (10am-4pm) pre-booking essential for Thursdays.

The Old Vicarage, Washington

Gardens of 3½ acres set around 1832 Regency house (not open). The front is formally laid out with topiary, wide lawn, mixed border and contemporary water sculpture. The rear features new and mature trees from C19, herbaceous borders, water garden and stunning uninterrupted views of the North Downs. The Japanese garden with waterfall and pond leads to a large copse, stream, treehouse and stumpery.

Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th April 2pm-5pm

Rymans, Apuldram

Walled and other gardens surrounding C15 stone house (not open). Featuring bulbs, flowering shrubs, roses, ponds, and potager, and many unusual and rare trees and shrubs. In late spring the wisterias are spectacular. Hybrid musk roses fill the walled garden in June and in late summer the garden is filled with dahlias, sedums, late roses, sages and Japanese anemones.

Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th April 1pm-4pm

Sandhill Farm House, Rogate

Front and rear gardens broken up into garden rooms inc small kitchen garden. Front garden with small woodland area, planted with early spring flowering shrubs, ferns and bulbs. White and green garden, large leaf border and terraced area. Rear garden has rose borders, small decorative vegetable garden, red border and grasses border.

Sunday 13th April 2pm-5.30pm

Newtimber Place, Newtimber

Beautiful C17 moated house (not open). Gardens and woods full of bulbs and wild flowers in spring. Herbaceous border and lawns. Moat flanked by water plants. Mature trees, wild garden, ducks, and fish.

Friday 18th April 10.30am-3.30pm

Judy’s Cottage Garden, Worthing

A beautiful medium sized cottage garden with something of interest all year-round. The garden has several mature trees creating a feeling of seclusion. The informal beds contain a mixture of shrubs, perennials, cottage garden plants and spring bulbs. There are little hidden areas to enjoy, a small fish pond and other water features. There is also a pretty log cabin overlooking the garden.

Wednesday 23rd and 30th April 2pm-5pm`

Fittleworth House

3 acre tranquil, romantic, country garden with walled kitchen garden growing a wide range of fruit, vegetables and flowers inc a large `collection of dahlias. Large glasshouse and old potting shed, mixed flower borders, roses, rhododendrons and lawns. Magnificent 115ft tall cedar overlooks wisteria covered Grade II listed Georgian house (not open). Wild garden, long grass areas and stream.

Sunday 27th April 11am-4pm pre-booking essential.

Denmans Garden, Fontwell

Created by Joyce Robinson, a horticulturalist and pioneer in gravel gardening and former home of influential landscape designer, John Brookes MBE. Denmans is a Grade II registered post-war garden renowned for its curvilinear layout and complex plantings. Year-round colour, unusual plants, structure and fragrance in the gravel gardens, faux riverbeds, intimate walled garden, ponds and conservatory.

Sunday 27th April 2pm-5pm

Manor of Dean, Tillington

Approx 3 acres of traditional English garden with extensive views of the South Downs. Herbaceous borders, early spring bulbs, bluebell woodland walk, walled kitchen garden with fruit, vegetables and cutting flowers. NB under long term programme of restoration, some parts of the garden may be affected.

To find out more about the gardens, learn more about the National Garden Scheme or find out how to open your own garden, visit ngs.org.uk. For Sussex gardens you can pick up the free National Garden Scheme Sussex Booklet at many outlets now or browse our online National Garden Scheme 2025 Sussex Booklet here

Why support the National Garden Scheme

With record donations in 2024 the power of gardens and garden visits for good causes is evident. 2024 was another landmark year for the National Garden Scheme with the charity donating a record £3,501,227 from the 2024 garden opening season. The impact of these donations to our major nursing and health beneficiaries means that thousands of people who live with health conditions such as cancer or Parkinson’s, who have poor mental health, or who struggle financially as unpaid carers, have been supported by our funding of the nurses, health professionals and case workers who support them. Our funding has also provided support to those in the Gardens and Health sector along with Community Gardens and supported gardeners through traineeships.

Garden Open Monthly links

https://ngs.org.uk/west-sussex-march-gardens/

https://ngs.org.uk/west-sussex-april-gardens/

https://ngs.org.uk/west-sussex-may-gardens/

https://ngs.org.uk/west-sussex-june-gardens/

https://ngs.org.uk/west-sussex-july-gardens/

https://ngs.org.uk/west-sussex-august-gardens/

https://ngs.org.uk/west-sussex-gardens-late-openers/

1 . Contributed National Garden Scheme spring gardens Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed National Garden Scheme spring gardens Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed National Garden Scheme spring gardens Photo: Submitted