The Stables Theatre Art Gallery open call for artists!
She was crowned the Queen of Mystery – her 66 novels and 14 collections of short stories inspired millions of readers worldwide; also playwrights; film makers; and now: a collection of artworks steeped in murder, mystery and middle class mayhem.Submission Details:
2D works in any medium; painting, prints, photography, mixed media, textiles, glass, ceramics etc we have a maximum weight restriction of 1.5kg and pieces no larger than 60x60cm.
Dates:
Submissions to be received no later than 18-Nov-24
Exhibition from 25-Nov till 21-Dec 2024
Entry is free, the gallery takes 35% commission, which goes directly to support the upkeep of the Stables Theatre historic building.
To apply, please email: [email protected]with the Subject ‘Agatha’ include a photo of the work(s) you wish to submit, the medium and size.
Can’t wait to see your responses!
