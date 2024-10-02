The Stables Theatre Art Gallery open call for artists!

By Ingrid Solan
Contributor
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 16:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Calling all Sussex Artists to respond to our Open Call ‘Agatha Christie’ to coincide with The Stables Theatre December production of ‘The Unexpected Guest’

She was crowned the Queen of Mystery – her 66 novels and 14 collections of short stories inspired millions of readers worldwide; also playwrights; film makers; and now: a collection of artworks steeped in murder, mystery and middle class mayhem.Submission Details:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

2D works in any medium; painting, prints, photography, mixed media, textiles, glass, ceramics etc we have a maximum weight restriction of 1.5kg and pieces no larger than 60x60cm.

Dates:

Agatha Open CallAgatha Open Call
Agatha Open Call

Submissions to be received no later than 18-Nov-24

Exhibition from 25-Nov till 21-Dec 2024

Entry is free, the gallery takes 35% commission, which goes directly to support the upkeep of the Stables Theatre historic building.

To apply, please email: [email protected]with the Subject ‘Agatha’ include a photo of the work(s) you wish to submit, the medium and size.

Can’t wait to see your responses!

Related topics:ArtistsQueenSussex

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.