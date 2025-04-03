The Stevie and Luther Show

The Stevie & Luther Show

Walk down memory lane with the songs of Stevie Wonder and Luther Vandross. Sing along to your favourite songs . Featuring hits and golden oldies. Nat Augustin one of UKs finest performers and singers ,with his live Band will leave you feeling ' so amazing," as sung by Luther Vandross.

Join us for a truly authentic rendition of the songs of Luther Vandross and Stevie Wonder.

Nat Augustin and his Incredible band will leave you feeling in awe of this fantastic show. Sing along to Very Superstition, My Cherie Amour, Jammin, So Amazing, Dance With My Father, Never Too Much and lots more fantastic songs to get you out your seats.

Show takes place on June 5. For tickets, see https://royalhippodrome.com/event/stevie-and-luther-show/