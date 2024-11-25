Join us next Tuesday (December 3) at Oakland's Pavilion for an evening of fun, fashion and flair!

Please come to The Stonepillow Fashion Show - a night of glitz, glamour, and giving back!

Join us for an evening of fabulous runway looks, showcasing the latest trends in which you can see donated on a daily basis to our Restore shop, while supporting a great cause.

There will be plenty of high-end pre-loved clothing and accessories for sale too. See local models strut their stuff in stunning outfits, judge our 'sleeping bags to gladrags competition', all in the name of raising vital funds for those suffering from homelessness within our community.

It's a fashion-forward event you won't want to miss. Grab your friends and shopping bags and come dressed to impress!

Buffet included in the ticket price.

Date: Tuesday, December 3.

Time: Doors open 6pm. Show starts 7pm.

Location: Oakland's Pavilion, Oaklands' park, off Wellington Road, Chichester, PO196BB.