Parents and carers are invited to attend a ground-breaking community event designed to “crack the code” of the teenage brain and build stronger connections with the teens in their lives.

This innovative programme offers a rare chance to understand what makes teenagers tick. Learn how their unique brain development shapes their behaviour, moods, and reactions. Discover practical ways to adapt your parenting approach for more effective communication and deeper connection.

The Teenage Brain course is being held on Saturday, November 23 from 11am-3pm at The Pavilion, Graylingwell Grounds Overlooking Havenstoke Park in Chichester and will include:

The Teenage Brain, Explained : Discover how their wiring (not just hormones!) affects their behaviour.

: Discover how their wiring (not just hormones!) affects their behaviour. Effective Coping Strategies: Support your teen – and yourself – through challenges.

Support your teen – and yourself – through challenges. Building Bridges, Not Barriers: Foster better communication and connection during these critical years.

Foster better communication and connection during these critical years. In-the-Moment Responses: How to navigate heated moments with calm and clarity.

The Teenage Brain Course is a free community programme

This programme is led by Pam Herrington, an experienced speaker, educator, and specialist in adolescent behaviour with over 30 years in family support, parental consulting, and secondary education.

Pam – also a mother of three – delivers a fun, interactive and informative program which provides eye-opening insights, practical strategies, and even ready-to-use scriptsto help parents connect with their teens.

“Parenting teens can feel like a rollercoaster ride – but it doesn’t have to be,” says Pam. “This workshop gives you the tools and support you need so you don’t have to do it alone.”

Attendees will also have the chance to connect with other parents and carers who understand the journey.

The only thing harder than having a teenager, is being a teenager!

Spaces are limited, so secure your spot today and RSVP at https://forms.gle/yaiKBKesTG5CDNs66

Or visit our Facebook Event Page here: https://facebook.com/events/s/the-teenage-brain-master-the-t/552304391075858/

This transformative event is generously hosted at Graylingwell Grounds through the support of Chichester Community Development Trust (CDT), who are dedicated to empowering the local community through inclusive spaces and programs. It is co-hosted by Time to Thrive – with Nina.