The ultimate celebration of the genius of Stevie Wonder comes to The Hawth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Voted one of Britain’s top soul singers, mesmeric vocalist Noel McCalla, award-winning saxophonist Derek Nash (Jools Holland’s R&B Orchestra) and their world-class band present a diverse catalogue of Stevie Wonder classics from albums including Signed, Sealed & Delivered, Talking Book, Innervisions, Songs in the Key of Life and Hotter than July.

Don't miss The Wonder of Stevie on Tuesday, September 17 at 7.30pm at The Hawth.

The Wonder of Stevie perform hit after hit, from dance floor classics I Wish and Superstition to beautiful arrangements of My Cherie Amour and I Just Called to Say I Love You and the much-loved Isn’t She Lovely and Don’t You Worry ‘bout a Thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This outstanding live band features musicians who have previously performed with a wide variety of music legends including Sir Rod Stewart, Bill Withers, Amy Winehouse, The Bee Gees, Eric Clapton, Sir Paul McCartney, David Gilmour, Nile Rodgers, Martha Reeves, Chaka Khan, Sam Moore, Jethro Tull, Eddie Floyd, Gregory Porter and Alfie Boe.