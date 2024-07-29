The ultimate celebration of the genius of Stevie Wonder comes to The Hawth
Don't miss The Wonder of Stevie on Tuesday, September 17 at 7.30pm at The Hawth.
The Wonder of Stevie perform hit after hit, from dance floor classics I Wish and Superstition to beautiful arrangements of My Cherie Amour and I Just Called to Say I Love You and the much-loved Isn’t She Lovely and Don’t You Worry ‘bout a Thing.
This outstanding live band features musicians who have previously performed with a wide variety of music legends including Sir Rod Stewart, Bill Withers, Amy Winehouse, The Bee Gees, Eric Clapton, Sir Paul McCartney, David Gilmour, Nile Rodgers, Martha Reeves, Chaka Khan, Sam Moore, Jethro Tull, Eddie Floyd, Gregory Porter and Alfie Boe.
Tickets priced £32.50 are available from hawth.co.uk and by calling The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).
