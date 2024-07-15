The Ultimate Commitments and Blues Brothers Experience

By Suzannah Bowles
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2024, 13:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Ultimate Commitments and Blues Brothers Experience will take you on a trip down memory lane on Saturday, September 7 at Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre.

Described as ‘absolutely amazing’ and ‘truly authentic’ and featuring a full LIVE band, The Ultimate Commitments and Blues Brothers Experience relives the story lines of both classic films and all the fantastic music of The Commitments and The Blues Brothers. This is a show of two halves - Dublin Soul meets Chicago Blues.

This big-band style experience is packed full with iconic scenes, laughs, crazy dance moves and the authentic sounds of soul, rhythm, blues, and even a little country and western music.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richard Alcock of EJB Promotions said: “We are really looking forward to performing at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre this September.

The Ultimate Commitments & Blues Brothers Experience.The Ultimate Commitments & Blues Brothers Experience.
The Ultimate Commitments & Blues Brothers Experience.

"We have a jam-packed set ready to entertain you including The Commitments hits Try A Little Tenderness and Mustang Sally to Blues Brothers classics Soulman, Gimme Some Loving and Everybody - plus a whole lot of humour in between!”

With stunning audio-visual displays and some of the best R&B musicians in the UK - this will be a night to truly remember!

Join The Ultimate Commitments and Blues Brothers Experience at Eastbourne’s Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Saturday, September 7 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost just £26.50 and are available from royalhippodrome.com or by calling the Box Office on 01323 80 20 20.

Related topics:Tickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice