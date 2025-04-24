The ultimate disco theatre experience returns to The Hawth

By Lorraine McGregor
Contributor
Published 24th Apr 2025, 13:13 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 13:16 BST
Get ready to relive the glitz, glamour and groove of the most iconic era in music history! THE LAST DAYS OF DISCO is set to take The Hawth Crawley by storm on Thursday 5 June, delivering a high-energy, feel-good celebration of the greatest hits from the golden age of disco.

Featuring a sensational live band and the powerhouse vocals of So Diva, as seen on ITV's The Voice UK, this spectacular show takes audiences on a glitterball-lit journey through the 1970s and into the electrifying final days of disco in the ‘80s.

Expect non-stop hits from legends including Irene Cara, Lipps Inc, Debarge, The Pointer Sisters, Shalamar, Evelyn "Champagne" King, Kool and the Gang, Stephanie Mills, Stacey Lattisaw, Chic, Earth, Wind & Fire, and many more.

With dazzling costumes, dancefloor anthems, and show-stopping vocals, THE LAST DAYS OF DISCO is more than just a show – it’s a full-on disco revival!

The Last Days of Disco at The Hawth

Whether you lived through it or just wish you had, this is your chance to relive the magic of a genre that changed the world. Come and experience the time of your life with the ultimate disco tribute show.

Tickets priced £31.50 are available from hawth.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).

