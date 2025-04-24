The ultimate disco theatre experience returns to The Hawth
Featuring a sensational live band and the powerhouse vocals of So Diva, as seen on ITV's The Voice UK, this spectacular show takes audiences on a glitterball-lit journey through the 1970s and into the electrifying final days of disco in the ‘80s.
Expect non-stop hits from legends including Irene Cara, Lipps Inc, Debarge, The Pointer Sisters, Shalamar, Evelyn "Champagne" King, Kool and the Gang, Stephanie Mills, Stacey Lattisaw, Chic, Earth, Wind & Fire, and many more.
With dazzling costumes, dancefloor anthems, and show-stopping vocals, THE LAST DAYS OF DISCO is more than just a show – it’s a full-on disco revival!
Whether you lived through it or just wish you had, this is your chance to relive the magic of a genre that changed the world. Come and experience the time of your life with the ultimate disco tribute show.
Tickets priced £31.50 are available from hawth.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).