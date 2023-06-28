NationalWorldTV
The variety show with no name returns to Peacehaven

No Name Show productions are proud to present their third instalment- the variety show with no name!
By Jonny RitchieContributor
Published 28th Jun 2023, 15:30 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 15:30 BST

This is a brand new show with some familiar faces. offering you an evening of incredible entertainment including the likes of magic, mind reading, mime, comedy and hula hooping. Something definitely not to be missed.

As with their previous shows, they are looking to raise funds once again for a local cause.

No name show productions always aim to give back to the community, having already raised funds for the BSUH maternity ward and the RNLI Newhaven lifeboat.

The variety show with no name poster

This time around funds raised will be going to the SCDA food bank in Peacehaven, giving back to those who may need it most.

Tickets are only £12 or you can get a group of 4 for £40. Be sure to grab your tickets now at: ticketsource.co.uk/nonamevariety

