The Vintage Car Show Returns to Amberley Museum!

Over 125 cars made before 1955 will be assembling at Amberley Museum on Sunday 6 April, for the annual Vintage Car Show. This event, often known by enthusiasts as the 'Cobweb Run', is one of the first gatherings of the year by the historic motoring fraternity, so often features new restorations.

On show from 10am until 4.30pm, there will be a rare opportunity to view luxury, sporting and the everyday cars of a long past era of motoring when every journey was an experience and driving by no means always a comfortable pastime.

The earliest vehicle dates from 1899 – a De Dion Bouton Vis-a Vis that is one of the earliest designs of motor car whilst the youngest, from 1955 will include a MG Magnette and Magnette ZA, Austin A30 Seven, Armstrong Siddeley Sapphire and a Ford Zephyr/Zodiac.

Old favourites at the event include Gordon Cobbolds with his 1927 Austin 12 Windsor from Worthing that has attended every year since the first show in 1980. The car still bears its original paintwork and seating. While Frank Kay from Horsham will present his similarly original Alvis Speed Twenty of 1935.

Examples of many now long-lost manufacturers from the period will also be on show.

Visitors to Amberley Museum on Sunday 6 April can enjoy seeing these stunning vintage cars alongside all the other attractions the museum has to offer, from beautiful nature trails to the narrow-gauge railway, a working print shop to historic craftworkers.

Please book your tickets in advance at amberleymuseum.co.uk