The White Rock Story: a talk by Hastings historian Ken Brooks

A Talk by local historian Ken Brooks on the history of The White Rock.

This illustrated talk will follow the history of an area of Hastings known as the White Rock. Early paintings of this site and the America Ground will be included. In 1835 a large outcrop of sandstone that separated Hasting from St. Leonards was removed. An infirmary was built on the site, later to be followed by a hospital. Then, in 1927, The White Rock Pavilion was opened here by Edward, the Prince of Wales. Since that time many famous entertainers have appeared at the Pavilion.