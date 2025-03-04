12-year-old Worthing girl lands dream role in local production of Annie

12-year-old Elsa will be performing as Annie at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Wednesday night, Friday night and Saturday matinee. The Thursday and Saturday night’s performances will feature 10-year-old Emily Tutt as Annie. Worthing Musical Theatre Company (WMTC)’s production of Annie has a large cast, including 30 adults, 30 children and a dog.

Elsa, who is in year 7 at Durrington High School, said she hadn’t expected to be cast as Annie and is looking forward to being on stage.

“I was really surprised and happy when I heard I got the part,” said Elsa. “This is my first time performing for WMTC and I’m honoured to be taking on the title role. I can’t wait to get on stage and sing my heart out!”

Elsa is an experienced actress having performed in various shows for Worthing Musical Comedy Society (WMCS) and Durrington Theatrical Society (DTS). She is playing Jane Banks in Durrington High School's production of Mary Poppins, which performs the week after Annie finishes. She also played the Angel Gabriel in WMCS’ production of Nativity! The Musical in November 2024 and played Alice in DTS’ production of Alice in Wonderland in September 2024.

Elsa is starring in Annie with her 8-year-old sister Iris, who is playing the role of Molly in Annie. “I love performing with my sister and watching her shine,” said Elsa.

Vale School pupil Iris said she loves the role of Molly, as she gets to be cheeky to Miss Hannigan.

“I absolutely love playing Molly - she's so sassy,” said Iris. “I'm excited to make Worthing chuckle as she has some really funny lines! I like that I can be in the same scenes as Elsa and we practise at home together.”

Iris is also an experienced performer. She played ‘Little Alice’ alongside her sister in DTS’s production of Alice in Wonderland, and played ‘A Hollywood Kid’ in WMCS’s production of Nativity! The Musical.

Elsa said her favourite scenes in Annie are when she is working with Nya, an acting dog who is playing the role of Sandy, Annie’s dog.

“My favourite part of Annie is working with Nya – it’s really fun,” said Elsa. “Iris and I really want to get a dog – we’ve been pestering Mum and Dad about it!”

WMTC’s Annie is directed by Julie Jordan, who has worked with choreographer Rachel Davis and musical director Daniel Paine.

Tickets for Annie are available from Worthing Theatre & Museum’s Box Office on 01903 206 206 or can be booked online on the WTM website ( wtm.uk/events/wmtc-annie/).

1 . Contributed Sisters Elsa Cannon (Annie) and Iris Cannon (Molly) Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Iris Cannon at WMTC's Annie rehearsal Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Elsa Cannon at WMTC's Annie rehearsal Photo: Submitted