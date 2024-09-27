A nightmare is about to break free at Connaught Theatre, Worthing
The show blends live performance with illusion and film, and is set in an abandoned cinema. It is the perfect treat for fans of classic horror films such as Nightmare on Elm Street, Poltergeist and The Shining; and has also been described as Stranger Things meets The Woman in Black.
The story follows Herbert, who grew up in the Metropol. The eerie old cinema was his playground and prison – a place where endless late-night horror films were his only window to the world.
Forbidden from leaving by his disturbed parents, Herbert hid in its shadows and gorged on its movies. But what lurked in the Metropol’s darkness? And how did he manage to escape?
Now Herbert’s back at the abandoned cinema, searching for answers to long-buried questions. But for him, and for you, the real horror has only just begun…
Alex Moran, who performs as Herbert in the show, and is also Thunder Road’s founder and producer, commented:
“We’re really excited to bring Shock Horror to Worthing and perform at the Connaught Theatre. It’s such a beautiful venue with a rich history, and the theatre also doubles up as a cinema, which makes it a perfect fit for this show! We’ve heard there’s a real appetite for horror here and we can’t wait to see how Worthing audiences reacts to the suspense, scares, and surprises we have in store.”
The show will be on at Connaught Theatre on Friday 18 and Saturday 19 October at 7.30pm each night.
Full details and tickets can be found at:
