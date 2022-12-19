'Allo 'Allo star enjoying a Capitol Christmas in Horsham

'Allo 'Allo star Arthur Bostrum will be enjoying a Capitol Christmas in Horsham.

Arthur Bostrum

Spokeswoman Tracey Grubb said: “We’re delighted to confirm Arthur Bostrum, best known for playing Crabtree in the classic TV comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo! will join Madison Sproston as Bip the Elf, Blair Annison-Chisholm as Bop the Elf and Santa in the cast of this year’s Capitol Studio show. Following the success of our previous sold-out Christmas shows, tickets for this year’s family show have sold really quickly so extra performances have been added.

“The show features sizzling songs, dazzling dance, silly slapstick and lot and lots of joining in plus every child in the audience receives a special gift to take home.”

Santa's Elves and the Shoemaker runs from Friday, December 16-Thursday, December 29 in the Capitol Studio. It comes from CBBC TV writer and children’s author Ian Billings.

“With only three days left before Christmas, Mr Klopp, the penniless shoemaker, has only enough leather left to make one pair of shoes. He sets the leather aside to be completed the next morning. That night two cheeky elves, Bip and Bop, appear thinking they’ve arrived at Santa’s grotto. They make the leather into a splendid pair of shoes.

“The next morning, Mr Klopp awakens to discover the shoes. He sells the shoes at huge profit, gives away most of the money and uses the remainder to buy twice as much leather which he plans to make into two pairs of shoes. That night Bip and Bop return and once more find the leather and begin to create.

