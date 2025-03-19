Annie at The Old Market, Hove: April 11-13th 2025

PTC brings yet another AMAZING and fully inclusive musical to Sussex! This reimagined production of the classic musical Annie will be a wonderfully realistic and professional level show, with not a red curly wig in sight! Performances are in the Easter holidays, and this show is suitable for the whole family, starring many professional performers alongside a community cast.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PTC Arts Academy CIC is a not-for-profit community theatre group, which was born out of a local family's desire to make performing inclusive for all and not just the chosen few.

Every person who auditions for a PTC show is cast, and the standard of the final piece is outstanding due to the tireless commitment from the mainly neurodiverse team, Amanda (director), Brogan (musical director) and Hayley (choreographer) alongside a talented crew of stage management, lighting, sound and other technicians!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the creative team have been a part of the professional theatre, film and tv industry for many years, and their aim is always to offer a professional level opportunity to local people who may never get the chance.

'Biba' & 'Lucy' as Annie, who star alongside 'Sam Clements' as Miss Hannigan

'Annie' includes cast members who are professional actors and have trained at the top drama schools, and cast members who have disabilities, are neurodiverse and who may never have acted before ever!

With two teams of children, two Annies, and two dogs, every show is going to be fantastic!

Why not follow PTC's social media for three weeks of amazing ticket offers in the lead up to opening night!

https://www.facebook.com/PTCAACIC

It's The Hard Knock Life for little Molly at New York's Municipal Orphanage!

https://www.tiktok.com/@ptc_arts_academy_cic

https://www.instagram.com/ptcartsacademycic/

Tickets on sale here: theoldmarket.com/shows/ptc-arts-academy-cic-annie