Annie at The Old Market, Hove: April 11-13th 2025
PTC Arts Academy CIC is a not-for-profit community theatre group, which was born out of a local family's desire to make performing inclusive for all and not just the chosen few.
Every person who auditions for a PTC show is cast, and the standard of the final piece is outstanding due to the tireless commitment from the mainly neurodiverse team, Amanda (director), Brogan (musical director) and Hayley (choreographer) alongside a talented crew of stage management, lighting, sound and other technicians!
All of the creative team have been a part of the professional theatre, film and tv industry for many years, and their aim is always to offer a professional level opportunity to local people who may never get the chance.
'Annie' includes cast members who are professional actors and have trained at the top drama schools, and cast members who have disabilities, are neurodiverse and who may never have acted before ever!
With two teams of children, two Annies, and two dogs, every show is going to be fantastic!
Why not follow PTC's social media for three weeks of amazing ticket offers in the lead up to opening night!
