Ashington Musical Theatre Society preparing for curtain up on their production of Spring Awakening

Ashington Musical Theatre Society are looking forward to showcasing the controversial but relevant musical from 5th-7th September 2024.

Ashington Musical Theatre Society are hard at work putting the final touches to their production of Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik's Spring Awakening, based on the 1891 play of the same name.

Both darkly funny and touching, the show follows the lives of 11 teenage boys and girls, as they attempt to navigate the oppressive world of late 19th-century Germany, while dealing with their changing bodies, first loves and pressures from authority figures.

With now beloved songs including Mama Who Bore Me and The Bitch of Living, this has been a real challenge for the new society, who have previously put on productions of Legally Blonde and The Wedding Singer.

Spring Awakening tells the story of teenagers navigating young love and their changing bodies

Performances will take place between September 5th-7th, at Ashington Community Centre, Foster Lane, RH20 3PG. Tickets are available to buy at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/ashington-musical-theatre-society/spring-awakening/e-jbkdxp.

Please be aware that performances are only suitable for ages 14+ due to frequent strong language, explicit sexual content and references to abuse and suicide.