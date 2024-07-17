Ashington Musical Theatre Society to perform Spring Awakening this September
Hot on the heels of One Night Only: A Musical Showcase, Ashington Musical Theatre Society’s next production is the dark coming-of-age story, Spring Awakening.
With a catchy pop/rock score, the show revolves around a group of teenage classmates, who discover the trials and tribulations of growing up, set in the oppressive society of the late 19th century.
This will be a completely new challenge for the society, having previously put on upbeat and crowd-pleasing productions of The Wedding Singer and Legally Blonde, but the cast and crew are all excited and raring to go!
Please be aware that this performance is only suitable for ages 14+ due to frequent strong language, explicit sexual references and references to abuse and suicide.
Performances will take place September 5th-7th at Ashington Community Centre, Foster Lane, RH20 3PG. Tickets are now available to purchase at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/ashington-musical-theatre-society
Ashington Musical Theatre Society can be found on Facebook and Instagram (ashingtonmtsociety)
