Ashington Musical Theatre Society to perform Spring Awakening this September

By Jamie Walter
Contributor
Published 17th Jul 2024, 15:10 BST
Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik's musical is a darkly funny and moving coming-of-age story, which launched the careers of Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff, and won 8 Tony Awards.

Hot on the heels of One Night Only: A Musical Showcase, Ashington Musical Theatre Society’s next production is the dark coming-of-age story, Spring Awakening.

With a catchy pop/rock score, the show revolves around a group of teenage classmates, who discover the trials and tribulations of growing up, set in the oppressive society of the late 19th century.

This will be a completely new challenge for the society, having previously put on upbeat and crowd-pleasing productions of The Wedding Singer and Legally Blonde, but the cast and crew are all excited and raring to go!

Performances will take place 5th-7th September

Please be aware that this performance is only suitable for ages 14+ due to frequent strong language, explicit sexual references and references to abuse and suicide.

Performances will take place September 5th-7th at Ashington Community Centre, Foster Lane, RH20 3PG. Tickets are now available to purchase at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/ashington-musical-theatre-society

Ashington Musical Theatre Society can be found on Facebook and Instagram (ashingtonmtsociety)

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

