Ashington Musical Theatre Society to perform Spring Awakening this September

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik's musical is a darkly funny and moving coming-of-age story, which launched the careers of Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff, and won 8 Tony Awards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hot on the heels of One Night Only: A Musical Showcase, Ashington Musical Theatre Society’s next production is the dark coming-of-age story, Spring Awakening.

With a catchy pop/rock score, the show revolves around a group of teenage classmates, who discover the trials and tribulations of growing up, set in the oppressive society of the late 19th century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be a completely new challenge for the society, having previously put on upbeat and crowd-pleasing productions of The Wedding Singer and Legally Blonde, but the cast and crew are all excited and raring to go!

Performances will take place 5th-7th September

Please be aware that this performance is only suitable for ages 14+ due to frequent strong language, explicit sexual references and references to abuse and suicide.

Performances will take place September 5th-7th at Ashington Community Centre, Foster Lane, RH20 3PG. Tickets are now available to purchase at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/ashington-musical-theatre-society

Ashington Musical Theatre Society can be found on Facebook and Instagram (ashingtonmtsociety)