Ballet Theatre UK offer Beauty and the Beast as a post-Christmas treat in Brighton (December 29-30, Brighton Dome). Among the dancers will be Ewan Hambelton who joined the company after graduating from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in 2017.

Ballet Theatre UK - Beauty and the Beast

“A big part of BT UK is the theatre section of it and the artistic director and the company manager are always thinking of new stories to tell,” Ewan says. “They are always innovating in how they can transfer something like Beauty and the Beast or the Wizard of Oz and to create a ballet out of it. This is a really, really enjoyable production and very different to your classical ballet. It doesn't feel like the traditional story that you get with the classics. It's a high-energy story and it's very fast-paced and it puts so much into such a short period of time.

“We started this tour in October this year and it reprises a production that was originally produced in 2018. I was in the original production. We created the full show in two months and since bringing it back we have had a lot of new costumes and new sets and it has really helped deliver the story to the fullest. We have got some new interchanging scenery and that helps tell the story as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the technical team at BT UK have done an excellent job at making it so easy to follow what is happening. I think quite often unless you know the story that you're watching with a ballet some people can come out not really having understood what has happened but with this one I think we've done a great job at making the story clear.”

As Ewan says, some people might be a little bit hesitant to see a two-hour story without any spoken words but the point is we have all done it before: “The first language that we use before we can speak is all about movement and the body, after all!”

Advertisement Hide Ad