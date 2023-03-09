Ballet Theatre UK bring Romeo and Juliet to Chequer Mead, East Grinstead on Wednesday, March 15 at 7.30pm.

Ballet Theatre UK

Spokeswoman Charlotte Davis said: “We are a non-funded independent ballet company and have been touring for 14 years. The original concept of Ballet Theatre UK was to provide a platform for talented young dancers to perform the highest quality of ballet in provincial theatres throughout the UK. By doing so the company could provide access to the classical art form to audiences who may not otherwise have been able to witness live ballet.

“The company has grown and now engages more than 20 dancers, hand selected from around the globe, each year. The past decade has seen the Company earn its place in the dance industry by performing new work of the highest calibre, both nationally and internationally.

“We are super excited to be starting our tour at East Grinstead with our latest production of Romeo and Juliet. This production will be a collaboration between Ballet Theatre UK and our junior company BTUK2 which comprises of our third-year students from our affiliate school, The School of Ballet Theatre UK.

“This theatrical production tells the tragic tale of star-crossed lovers with astonishing grace and heart-breaking intimacy. During the opulent Capulet’s ball our lovers meet, sparking a fateful series of events. We follow the young couple as they experience the greatest of romances to their tragic final embrace. Stunning costumes and innovative stage sets transport you to Renaissance Verona where our tragic tale unfolds of the Capulet and Montague families. From the balcony scene's elated pas de deux to the lovers' heart-breaking ends, Romeo and Juliet promises to be an audience favourite and the highlight on the calendar.”

Artistic director of Ballet Theatre UK Christopher Moore said: “Ballet Theatre UK is a mid-scale, quality, classical dance company performing to regional venues with a bold and unique approach to creating new theatre productions and a wish to raise the awareness of dance. I danced professionally for over a decade subsequently becoming more involved with choreography so it was a natural progression for me to establish Ballet Theatre UK to showcase my own interpretations of popular classical ballets.